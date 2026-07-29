Medical Fundraiser: Eye Surgery Expenses

Help Me Save My Vision

Over the past several months, I have been experiencing a frightening decline in my eyesight.

It began with a dark spot in my right eye that wouldn't go away. As time passed, I started losing vision in that eye, and now both of my eyes are extremely blurry. Everyday tasks that most people take for granted—reading, using my phone, crafting, recognizing details, and even seeing clearly across a room—have become increasingly difficult.

My optometrist has expressed concern that I may have a retinal detachment and has also identified remaining uveitis, astigmatism, and the beginning signs of cataracts. Because of the seriousness of these findings, I need to be evaluated by an ophthalmologist as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, I have run into a major obstacle. There are no ophthalmologists in my area who accept my insurance. As someone who is disabled, traveling long distances to seek specialized care is extremely difficult, both physically and financially. The combination of medical costs, transportation expenses, and out-of-pocket care has created a situation that I cannot manage on my own.

I first noticed these vision problems after taking Wegovy and later Zepbound. While I do not know whether they are related, my eyesight has continued to worsen since that time, and I am still searching for answers.

To help me function day to day, I currently use magnifying attachments on my glasses just to read and see things more clearly. Even those are becoming less effective as my vision continues to decline.

I am asking for help because I am afraid of losing more of my sight while trying to navigate barriers to receiving proper medical care. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help cover medical evaluations, treatment costs, transportation, and other expenses associated with getting the specialized eye care I urgently need.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean the world to me and could help it reach someone who can.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for any support you are able to offer. Every share, donation, and word of encouragement brings me one step closer to getting the care I need and protecting the vision I have left.

With gratitude,

Bridget S.