Jared Wood's Medical Expense Fund

I am letting everyone know that my son, Jared Wood, has been fighting testicular cancer for the last 16 months. He is turning 31 in July.





With this diagnosis, he made drastic changes in his life. The most important decision he made was to give his life back to God. He started eating whole foods. He loves going to Calvary Chapel in Trussville . His love for God's word is very apparent. He spends a lot of time studying it and having discussions with his Dad. He has told me a few times that he thanks God for the cancer because he didn't think he would have returned to God otherwise.





His tumor is starting to grow again. He is having surgery this week. His CT scan showed some places on his lungs. Because he has exhausted his savings, he is checking out all his options.





An opportunity has presented itself to go to Oasis of Hope Hospital in Mexico. It is a world-renowned cancer center that was established in 1963. Two of my friends received excellent care there. The hospital has developed a vaccine from the tumor cells that are circulating in the patients blood. Highly specific and individualize.





The 9 days that we will be there will be packed full of protocols and classes. The oncologist there, after reviewing Jared's blood work and CT scan, said Jared is a great candidate. The success rate there is higher than the US.





They will require us to pay up-front, total cost is going to be around 57K. We are praying that God will supply the money according to His will. Our prayers are that he will be admitted by the end of July. We believe that nothing is to difficult for our God! He supplies everything we need!





If you cannot contribute towards the givesendgo fundraiser, please know that your prayers mean everything to us. This has been a journey of faith and what it means to trust in God.





If we do not receive what we need, we will use the funds here in the US for treatments. Either way, it will help while he is recouping from surgery and unable to work. We are also investigating a Clinical Trial here in the US.





Thank you for your prayers. We would love to read scriptures that are your favorites.





Debbie, Jared and Byron