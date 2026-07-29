Medical Fund for Tiffany

Hey friends,





My name is Tiffany. As many of you know, I’ve been battling chronic health issues for well over 11 years at this point. My health has been a daily priority in my life in this time frame. However, in the last 4 years something shifted in my body and my health has gotten gradually worse since.





Just a few weeks ago I got diagnosed with a severe case of thyroid disease and it is getting increasingly worse. My thyroid gland is very enlarged. The swallowing issues I have are becoming even worse as a result of this.





Facing the reality that I can’t afford the medical intervention I will need in order to address this health issue (and others) in a way that best supports my overall health, it all led me to create this GiveSendGo fundraiser.





Due to the severity of symptoms & complexities I have, Functional Medicine is the route I must take to look deeper into why my body is immensely inflamed. Unfortunately, functional medicine is not covered by insurance. My current medical team is at its limits in how they can best intervene in this health crisis I’m experiencing at this time.





The reality I am facing now is that my health will continue to decline & get worse. My body is in dire need of the medical intervention that will promote the best opportunity to heal and give me my life back.





In June of 2022, I developed swallowing difficulties out of the blue. This has resulted in countless choking episodes at every meal for the last almost 4 years. People don’t just randomly start choking on their food on a daily & consistent basis for 4 years without relief!





The support that has allowed me to continue eating despite these choking episodes is having a friend or care team provider come to my house to sit with me while I eat. These swallowing difficulties have also made taking daily supplements I need to take to support my health such as my thyroid very impossible at times. I’m lucky if I can get at least one supplement in me a week. But that’s not enough to support my body or improve the deficiencies I have.





I’ve navigated many avenues of treatment options, doctors, & specialists over the course of my health journey but even more so within the last 4 years only to have more medical providers dismiss my ailments.





I’m very self aware of what my body needs. I understand that if you don’t take medication, conventional doctors are very limited in how they can intervene. It really comes down to the individual and whether medication would cause more harm or help them heal. This is where Functional Medicine can help decipher whether medication is needed for an individual or not.





My PCP basically gave up because she doesn’t have the expertise or knowledge to explain where these swallowing issues are stemming from. There has been so much guessing and no solid answers.





On April 21st, 2026 I saw my chiropractor for my weekly adjustment. He noticed that my thyroid gland looked enlarged and so he brought it to my attention. He said ‘if your thyroid is enlarged that could be compressing against your esophagus which might explain your swallowing difficulties.’ He encouraged me to make an appointment with my PCP.





On April 28th, 2026 I met with my PCP in regards to my thyroid. She did a physical examination of my neck/thyroid. Her response was ‘Oh, you are definitely swollen, you definitely have a goiter, we need to get you an ultrasound, & get a full thyroid panel of labs ordered for you. I don’t know how I never noticed this on you before. ’





My PCP diagnosed me with Hypothyroidism based on my lab results. She said she typically starts patients on medication right away but she also understands that medication isn’t a good fit for me. But it also limits her in the support she can offer me as my PCP right now.





I had normal TSH numbers throughout my life until this past April. In September of 2025, my TSH was in normal range. Something in my body shifted drastically in 7 months. There are so many questions without answers right now. I’m tired of running in circles with doctors that don’t have a clue of what a forward path of wellness or healing could even look like for me.





I invited God into this situation. I asked Him to give me alternatives. I took time to pray, took time to think things through, took time to research, & took proactive steps forward to get the help I need.





On April 30th, 2026 I reached out to PEAK Integrative Medicine.





*But this is where I need your support. I personally cannot afford to be seen at this functional medicine clinic without your help. This is an out of pocket expense my husband & I simply just don’t have the finances to support. I’m not able to work at this time due to the health ailments I have & the daily care I need for those ailments.





It’s very outside of my comfort zone to specifically ask for money from others for anything no matter how big or small. I need to do something sooner rather than later. I can’t sit here & do nothing as my health continues to decline. So this is me showing up & reaching out for the help I need right now. I know I need support and I know I can’t get to a place of stabilization with my health without the help of others.





The Lord has given me peace, strength, & courage to take this leap of faith on GiveSendGo & trust Him fully with the provision for this financial need I have.





I wouldn’t be able to navigate all that I am facing in my life currently without the Lord, His strength, and the support & prayers of others.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for being here, & for offering what support you are able to give. I pray you all would consider supporting me through this difficult time in my life in whatever ways you are able.





May God richly bless you in mighty ways for supporting me on my journey towards healing. I can’t do this without your continual support of my behalf!





In Christ’s Love,





Tiffany





"Let each one give [thoughtfully and with purpose] just as he has decided in his heart, not grudgingly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver [and delights in the one whose heart is in his gift]."- 2 Corinthians 9:7 AMP