Medical Fund for Russ Reiser

On April 22nd, our dad underwent an aortic valve replacement. It was a major surgery, but we are so grateful to share that he is doing well and continuing to recover. Right now, he is still in the hospital as doctors carefully monitor his blood thinners and make sure everything is stable before he can come home.





While we are thankful for his progress, this journey comes with ongoing challenges. Between medical bills, time away from work, and the need for travel to follow-up appointments, the financial burden is adding up quickly.





We are starting this GiveSendGo to help ease that stress so he can focus fully on healing. Every donation, prayer, and share means more to our family than we can express.





Thank you for standing with us during this time—we truly feel the love and support.



