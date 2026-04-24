Medical financial hardship

My name is Wayne Smith, and I am asking for financial assistance because I have found myself in an extremely difficult situation through no choice of my own.

I am currently receiving Social Security Disability benefits and live on a fixed monthly income of approximately $2,695. Recently, I lost my health insurance subsidy, causing my monthly insurance premium to increase to over $1,500. That amount is simply beyond my ability to afford while still paying for housing, utilities, food, transportation, and other basic living expenses.

I have been under the care of several physicians and have numerous medical appointments scheduled between now and July 24, when I am scheduled to undergo a total knee replacement. This surgery is medically necessary and has been planned for some time due to chronic pain and severely limited mobility. Delaying or canceling it would significantly affect my health, independence, and quality of life.

I have worked hard throughout my life in the oilfield, trucking industry, and emergency medical services. Asking for help is not something that comes easily to me, but my current financial circumstances have left me with few options.

I am respectfully requesting consideration for financial assistance with my medical expenses, insurance premiums, or any available hardship programs. Any help would allow me to continue receiving the medical care I need and keep my scheduled surgery. I have been waiting for this surgery for years. My right knee is bone on bone and requires a full knee replacement.

Thank you for taking the time to consider my request and for any assistance you may be able to provide.

Sincerely,

Wayne Smith