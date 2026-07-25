My name is Ashley, and I am reaching out for help for myself and my two boys. Over the past few years, I have been battling several chronic illnesses, including lupus (SEL), fibromyalgia, Sjogren's disease, and osteoarthritis. These conditions have made it impossible for me to work, and most days I can barely walk. As a result, I have lost everything I had and am now facing significant debt. My oldest son just graduated high school, and my youngest is about to start sixth grade. It breaks my heart that I am struggling to provide for them during such important times in their lives.





The funds raised will go directly toward medical expenses, especially for seeing different doctors, some of whom are out of network and require extra costs. I also need help making sure my boys have what they need—whether it's school supplies, clothes, or just the basics. Your support will help us cover essential bills and give us a chance to regain some stability while I focus on my health and caring for my children.





I will greatly appreciate any donations that can help my boys and myself out. Your kindness and generosity mean the world to us, and every bit of support brings us closer to a brighter, more secure future. Thank you for considering our family during this difficult time.