I consider myself to have been in good health, taken care of myself, eating good and do moderate exercising daily with work and activities. Last week I had chest pressure pain and went to get checked out, turns out I had a heart attack. I spent 4 days in hospital in WV being Im out of state working. I have 3 follow up Dr. Visits in July and they say I need a double bypass open heart surgery. I have No insurance so I will be self pay and out of work for up to 12 weeks. I'm asking for any donations you might be willing to help with to help me cover Medical expenses. My surgery will be scheduled for August or September.

GOD BLESS !