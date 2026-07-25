Medical expenses

Hi, I'm Martha. I'm starting this fundraiser for my brother and his family. They live in northern Alberta. They have 5 children and are excepting their 6th within a month. Their unborn baby has health complications and they have to drive to Edmonton quite a bit (which is 7 hours away) and also stay there for a month or longer after birth. That leaves my brother without a job, for weeks at a time and possibly months. They are struggling to make ends meet. They have many more trips to make as their baby will be needing a couple of surgeries after it's born. The first surgery is 6 weeks after birth, and will have to stay in Edmonton for 6-8 weeks. I'm hoping to get money together for them to make the financial end of it easier when they have so much going on right now for who knows how long. If you feel led to help I thank you! This will help for bills, food, gas and hotel stays while they have to leave home and also leave their other children behind. May God bless you for your generosity.

Thank you in advance.