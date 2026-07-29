Medical expenses help for Chad

On February 27, 2025 I was involved in a team roping accident that severed my left little finger and severely broke my left ring finger. It also lacerated my middle finger and index finger to the bone. I had three surgeries over six months, my ring finger being plated, screwed and pinned.





Then in August 2025, I was diagnosed with stage IIIa rectal cancer. I was released from my job in June 2025. I have been on long-term disability since. After nearly a year and a half of co-pays, medical expenses etc. on top of previous bills and current living expenses it has become overwhelming. As a last resort, I am turning to this. Any help will be greatly appreciated!