Medical expenses for Tbone

T-bone is the heart of my life , and the past week has been one of the hardest I ever faced. For three nights, T-bone was breathing funny, and we knew something was wrong. We rushed him to the ER vet, where we learned he had a hole in his lung (bullae). From there, things moved quickly he was sent to a specialty hospital, had a CT scan, and underwent a blood patch procedure that, unfortunately, didn't work. The only option left was surgery to remove the lower lobe of his lung and place chest tubes.





After surgery, T-bone faced another setback: he started bleeding internally. The exact cause is still unknown it could be a clotting disorder, a vascular issue, or even cancer. He's needed several blood, plasma, and cryoprecipitate transfusions just to keep him stable, and he's been in the hospital for five days now.





A friend suggested this site because our Care Credit is running dry. If you can donate, it would mean the world to us and help cover T-bone emergency vet bills, surgery, transfusions, and ongoing hospital care. If money is tight, we completely understand good vibes, warm wishes, prayers, and virtual hugs for T-bone are just as appreciated. Thank you so much for caring about my boy and helping us get him home.



