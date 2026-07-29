Medical expenses for cancer

Thanks. I am Scott nelson. 73 years old. 3 weeks ago I found out I have B Cell lymphoma which is a very aggressive blood cancer.

I must start chemo very soon. 24 weeks of chemo to start with

I have a very rare canced which decided to show up in my right testicle. After months of waiting for drs I found out that the ONLY choice I had was to have my teste removed. Very immasculating and embassing. Silly I know

Im still recovering from that invasive surgery. Takes about 6 weeks to heal

They had to go in thru the abdomen





Ouch





I have been taking scans and blood tests now for 3 weeks. I meet with oncologist on May 13 for final meeting before chemo starts

I have had full body PET SCAN

BRAIN MRI with and without contrast

Spinal tap on may 11th