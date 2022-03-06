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Medical expenses for Beads the Chihuahua

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byKarri Upchurch

Fundraiser funds will be received by Taylor Upchurch

Medical expenses for Beads the Chihuahua

Beads is the most loving Chihuahua I have ever known. She is the lovely pet of my daughter, Taylor and Son in law, Don. Beads never knows a stranger. She is the most outgoing, lovely dog I’ve ever met. She will jump up in your lap and curl up and fall asleep without even meeting you before. Beads is the light of my daughter‘s life. She gives her company being so far away from us. She’s always happy to see her every time she comes home and is sad when she can’t go with them somewhere. she’s been known to cry at times with a little tear in her eyes if she doesn’t get to travel with them, it’s heartbreaking to see! But it’s also heartbreaking as she has some abdominal issues going on that’s made her very sick all of a sudden and she’s needing to see specialist that they really can’t afford. She’s still pretty young and has lots of life left in her but the diagnosis isnt very clear and they need more studies to see what’s going which will of course, cost a lot of money. They have already spent several thousand on the emergency visits this past weekend. I would like to help them out by starting this fundraiser for them as they doing the rest to keep up with the charges that emergency vets can cost. We know that sometimes you have to say goodbye to your pet, but it just hasn’t been clear yet. What we should do it makes it easier to pursue some help to find out for sure if we can get her better we sure appreciate anything you could do. Thank you so much!

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