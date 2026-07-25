Medical Expenses for Bardot's Juvenile Arthritis

Asking for help is one of the hardest things we've ever had to do, but today we're setting aside our pride because our daughter's health can't wait.

Last fall, I made the difficult decision to leave my teaching position. While it was the right choice for our family, it also meant that our daughter lost the health insurance coverage she had through my employer.

Today, after meeting with her doctor, we were told that he is very concerned about delaying treatment. The inflammation from her condition has now spread to her eyes, making it even more important that she begin her prescribed medication as soon as possible. His concern is that waiting longer could allow her condition to continue progressing, making treatment more difficult and increasing the risk of long-term complications. The medication alone costs approximately $2,000, and without insurance, we simply cannot afford to start it immediately.

Our family is in a difficult transition. My wife and I are currently without a steady income while working to rebuild our financial stability, and we are raising three beautiful daughters under the age of six. I am in the process of beginning a new career as a crisis counselor with VOA, and I also work as a commission-based sales representative for Good Solar Quotes. While the commission income has strong earning potential, there is a significant delay between making a sale and receiving payment. Right now, we're caught in that gap, and our daughter's medical needs simply cannot wait.

The medication is only the beginning of what we expect will be a long road. She will need continued appointments with specialists, therapies, dietary changes, and other treatments as we work toward getting her symptoms under control. Her doctor has prepared us for the reality that recovery is likely to take years rather than months.

We've set a fundraising goal of $7,000 to help cover the immediate cost of her medication, ongoing medical care, therapies, dietary needs, travel to appointments, and to provide some stability for our family as we navigate this unexpected medical journey. Every dollar raised will go directly toward helping our daughter receive the care she needs without delay.

If you're able to donate, no gift is too small, and every act of generosity brings us one step closer to getting her the treatment she urgently needs. If you're unable to give financially, sharing our fundraiser with your friends, family, or community would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for keeping our daughter in your thoughts and prayers, and for any support you're able to offer. Your kindness gives our family hope during one of the most difficult seasons we've ever faced, and we'll never forget the compassion shown to us.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Quint