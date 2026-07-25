GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Medical Expenses for Bardot's Juvenile Arthritis

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byGeorge Frederick Crozier

Fundraiser funds will be received by George Frederick Crozier

Medical Expenses for Bardot's Juvenile Arthritis

Asking for help is one of the hardest things we've ever had to do, but today we're setting aside our pride because our daughter's health can't wait.

Last fall, I made the difficult decision to leave my teaching position. While it was the right choice for our family, it also meant that our daughter lost the health insurance coverage she had through my employer.

Today, after meeting with her doctor, we were told that he is very concerned about delaying treatment. The inflammation from her condition has now spread to her eyes, making it even more important that she begin her prescribed medication as soon as possible. His concern is that waiting longer could allow her condition to continue progressing, making treatment more difficult and increasing the risk of long-term complications. The medication alone costs approximately $2,000, and without insurance, we simply cannot afford to start it immediately.

Our family is in a difficult transition. My wife and I are currently without a steady income while working to rebuild our financial stability, and we are raising three beautiful daughters under the age of six. I am in the process of beginning a new career as a crisis counselor with VOA, and I also work as a commission-based sales representative for Good Solar Quotes. While the commission income has strong earning potential, there is a significant delay between making a sale and receiving payment. Right now, we're caught in that gap, and our daughter's medical needs simply cannot wait.

The medication is only the beginning of what we expect will be a long road. She will need continued appointments with specialists, therapies, dietary changes, and other treatments as we work toward getting her symptoms under control. Her doctor has prepared us for the reality that recovery is likely to take years rather than months.

We've set a fundraising goal of $7,000 to help cover the immediate cost of her medication, ongoing medical care, therapies, dietary needs, travel to appointments, and to provide some stability for our family as we navigate this unexpected medical journey. Every dollar raised will go directly toward helping our daughter receive the care she needs without delay.

If you're able to donate, no gift is too small, and every act of generosity brings us one step closer to getting her the treatment she urgently needs. If you're unable to give financially, sharing our fundraiser with your friends, family, or community would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for keeping our daughter in your thoughts and prayers, and for any support you're able to offer. Your kindness gives our family hope during one of the most difficult seasons we've ever faced, and we'll never forget the compassion shown to us.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Quint

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve