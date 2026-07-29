Medical expenses

Update!!! Please someone help my Mom. She really needs this done ASAP. People give to strangers all the time and yet here I am trying to save my Mom and nothing. I'm relying on God's grace to keep her here with me as long as possible but without the operation she needs I don't know how long that will be.





My mom needs money to have an heart ablasion done and I am trying to help her raise those funds. Any small amount will help her. I appreciate the support thank you for helping and God bless everyone.