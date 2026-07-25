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Our family is trying to navigate this news as best we can. My dad recently got diagnosed with Stage 4 Liver Cancer. There is a treatment plan in place that we are preparing for. He has not been able to work due to the multiple biopsies and appointments. As hard as it is to be typing this out right now we are asking for family and friends to please help us reach our goal to be able to get these treatments started.





Our goal is $2,500 for treatment and other medical expenses.





Cash App: $RubenR58





If you can not donate please share this post. All prayers, well wishes, positive thoughts, and any information for resources would also be greatly appreciated.





For the family and friends that are finding out about this diagnosis in this way we are terribly sorry. Things have been moving fast and we are just trying to process as we go. If you have any questions please feel free to call, text, or message