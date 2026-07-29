Medical expenses and transportation,homelessness

Plz hear me father.I am 62 and tested positive for cancer cells in bowels over a year ago.About to be homeless w/out help.I live in a rural area and have no transportation services available to me.I can't get to doctors to receive treatments.First have no money to pay for care for this and second no transportation to get there.My disabled daughter and my three grandchildren depend on me for survival.Her fiance/husband in God's eyes,died .no life insurance.Was military.I just need a hand up to pay for these things,so I can survive to help them also survive,and have a chance to get on their feet.Insurance doesn't cover all expenses and I live on social security,which doesn't even cover my rent,let alone food.So if anyone could help it would be very much appreciated.we have tried and tried to find help but always told there is no funding.thankyou!plz hear us father.