Medical expenses and loss wages

Hi everyone,





As many of you know, I recently suffered a serious ankle injury that resulted in a broken fibula and severe ligament damage. I underwent surgery and now officially have plates, screws, and washers permanently implanted in my ankle. While the surgery went well, the recovery process is going to be long, painful, and physically challenging.





I work as a caregiver/CNA, which is a very physically demanding job that requires me to be constantly on my feet, lifting, walking, and assisting others throughout my shifts. Because of the severity of my injury and the type of work I do, my surgeon has instructed me to take 16 weeks off to properly heal and avoid further damage or complications.





During this time, I’ll be facing a major loss of income while still trying to manage medical expenses, monthly bills, and everyday living costs. Creating this fundraiser was not easy for me, but I’m asking for help so I can focus on healing and recovery without the overwhelming stress of finances.





Any donation, no matter the amount, would truly mean so much to me and my family. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would also help tremendously.





Thank you to everyone who has checked on me, prayed for me, visited me, and shown me love during this difficult time. Your support and encouragement has meant more than words can explain. I’m staying hopeful and taking recovery one day at a time ❤️