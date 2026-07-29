Medical expenses after accident

Our family is humbly asking for the community’s prayers, support, and assistance during one of the hardest moments we are having to face.

On May 16th, my father was involved in a devastating vehicle accident less than 500 feet from his home after getting off work. While turning onto the road, a motorcycle collided with his vehicle, changing his life in an instant.

Many people in the community know my father as the longtime manager at the west-side Popeyes — the kind man with the southern accent who never hesitated to help someone in need. He is the type of person who would truly give the shirt off his back. If someone couldn’t afford a meal, he quietly paid for it himself and If someone needed encouragement, he gave it. He has spent his life serving others.

Beyond the restaurant, my father dedicated over 30 years of his life to law enforcement, serving and protecting the communities he lived in. He has always been the one people could depend on — both professionally and personally.

Now, he needs help.

My father suffered serious injuries in the accident and already struggles with heart-related medical conditions, making his recovery even more difficult. He will be unable to work for an extended period of time, and the accident also left him without transportation. On top of his own recovery, he continues to care for my mother as well.

The financial strain this has placed on our family is overwhelming. My parents do not qualify for assistance programs, and the mounting medical expenses, loss of income, transportation needs, and daily living costs will become more than they can manage alone.

We are asking, from the bottom of our hearts, for prayers for healing, strength, and peace as my father begins what will be a long and painful road to recovery. If you are able to donate, share this post, or simply keep our family in your prayers, it would mean more than words can express.

Thank you to everyone who has already reached out with kindness, support, and prayers. We are deeply grateful for this community.

News article:





https://www.keloland.com/news/local-news/2-killed-in-motorcycle-vs-pickup-crash-in-sioux-falls/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_KELOLAND_News&fbclid=IwdGRjcAR3WcFleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZAwzNTA2ODU1MzE3MjgAAR5SoQfH1NXRMDP7H6cE2Re1zKDWP2jZUoUoMPxzJJ0ZPef8m0AidA7_bWtjSA_aem_96gcHd37WfsTZtKpEGcV5g





Thank you and God Bless.