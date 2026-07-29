Medical expenses

Im not the type of individual who likes to ask for help. My insurance recently terminated. I did go to my local social services and apply for medi cal. It’s still in the waiting process. I’m reaching out for help due to urgent medical issues. I’m currently 6 1/2 months pregnant and my last ultra sound showed a defect in my daughter‘s heart. I have another appointment June 12 for the ultrasound exam that I’m having to reschedule due to not having the funds being able to participate for that appointment and due to my autoimmune disease and type 2 diabetes. I’m on bedrest and unable to work.. if you need any additional information, I will be more than happy to send you the ultrasound pictures where it shows the defect in the heart valve and any medical information upon your request. Thank you so much and may God bless you.