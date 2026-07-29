Medical Expenses

Greetings,

We speak to you today from heavy hearts as we try to guide ourselves through this tragic situation. Our dear friend has had a massive heart attack at the young age of 44. We are not sure what the next second will bring, nonetheless the future. This recovery process will not be easy, will require many hands and hearts, and will greatly impact his finances. He has done well for himself his entire life and has always been a hard working individual. This unexpected medical situation will be devastating for him and his son who lives with him full time and we are not sure if they will be able to recover well. We are asking for prayers and donations so that when he finally makes it home we can at least take some of the financial stress away and focus more on his healing. Nobody should have to be worried about the lights being on while fighting for their life and recovery.





We are also producing t-shirts for this cause. T-shirts will be a separate transaction/donation. All proceeds from the shirts will be sent directly to him as well as everything collected here. T-shirt info will be shared along-side with this campaign. I will have links updated at some point. For now, please visit Scatterbrain Studioz on Facebook to see t-shirt specific info and updates. All other updates on Michael's health will be done via this campaign.