Medical Expense Support Cancer Fund

Hi I am here because my brother , age now 55 , just beat stage 4 , Tongue , Throat , Neck Cancer . It was aggressive , but did not spread past that area. It missed the voicebox by 2mm , and stopped at the roof of his mouth . The 2 main tumors were a golfball size tumor under the right side of tongue , a baseball size tumor on the left side of neck . They grew that big in about 3-4 months . Couldn't do sirgery due to the mass and fear of excessive bleeding , and the area was too far spread .. With 2 straight months of CHEMO, using the pump 24/7 for 7 weeks , had all hos teeth extracted , then 43 treatments of Radiation , day after day after day ,, after about 9 months of intense treatment , he now is in REMISSION for 6 months as of July 23rd 2026 . He went from stage 4 Tongue , Throat , Neck Cancer , with a 26 % chance of living in about 17 months . Hoping , praying that this is the end of it and healing can begin .. there is just overwhelming bills that came with his journey, losing alot on the way , but gaining more comming out of it.. thank you for your support , and getting this story out there . Never say you can't , Never give up , Never give in ,, THANK YOU AGAIN FOR YOUR SUPPORT .