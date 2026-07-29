Medical expense

My husband is 68 during a recent er visit because we thought he was having gallbladder issues we found out he has Hepatocellular carcinoma class c. We are both on social security barely making it check to check but we were given this devastating diagnosis and was caught completely unaware. He was healthy up until just a few months ago then back pain started, started to lose weight, started to get weak and routine blood was showing something was going very wrong. He was my caretaker up until he got sick now I am primary caretaker. We have no extra savings for his treatments and unfortunately this cancer is so developed there are no surgical options only systemic therapy to slow tumors but is ultimately terminal, so I have no extra for his cremation either.