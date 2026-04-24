Medical Emergency

I had an accident at work. I am self employed and can not cover insurance costs. I live alone and have always provided for myself. I recently had an accident, where I fell off a second story scaffold. I fell hip first directly on a cinder block. I shattered my pelvic bone and broke my tail bone in three spots. Unfortunately, that leaves me alone with our work for a period of three months minimum. Any and all donations are appreciated. God Bless Y'all.



