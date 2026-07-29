Medical emergency

Hello my name is Toni and I'm a retired Nurses assistant my husband a retired firefighter/Medic we have 4 kids and 12 grandbabies some of the best son & daughter inlaws any parent could ask for. I have been having a lot medical issues never feeling good with test after test and Finally getting answers but need a surgery to fix the problem. We are a hard working family. But medical issues are so expensive and with not the best insurance as we own a small family business and the economy the way it is I have picked up 2 part time jobs to try and get things looking better it seems like 2 steps forward 3 steps back. Prayer after prayer I feel that if your a honest person try and help others when I can things will somehow fall into place, please help and donate if you can it would be greatly appreciated and a true blessing. Thank you for reading my story and God bless.