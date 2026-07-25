Medical Emergency Life-Saving Heart Surgery

Hello everyone,

I never imagined I would be asking for help like this, but my family is facing a very serious medical emergency.

My sister has been diagnosed with a heart condition caused by fluid (water) entering her heart, and doctors have told us that she urgently needs surgery to survive. Without this operation, her condition could become fatal.

We have done everything we can as a family, but the cost of the surgery, hospital care, medications, and recovery is far beyond what we can afford.

Watching someone you love struggle to breathe and live with constant pain is heartbreaking. My sister is strong and fighting every day, but she cannot fight this alone.

We are humbly asking for help to raise funds for her surgery and treatment. Any donation no matter how small will make a difference. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, prayers, and support during this difficult time.



