Medical emergency

I'm currently back in the hospital for the 7th time this year. I haven't been able to work since April 6 and I've deployed my sick time. I've applied for social security disability, but that'll take about a year before before a decision is made on my case. I've just been diagnosed with my second rare disease called Bullosis Diabeticorum which blisters randomly appear on my feet. If they burst, it can be a major problem. I also suffer from &pwhich appears when a certain temperature is reached causing burning and shooting pains in the feet. I'm unable to wear socks or shoes due to these conditions. I would like to travel to either The Mayo Clinic, Josh Hopkins University to find a solution for these diseases. My last resort is Norway and I've never traveled across the Atlantic Ocean. I've been dealing with this since 2009 with no light at the end of the tunnel. Anything you give will be greatly appreciated. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.