Medical Emergency & Healthcare Expenses

My family and I are seeking support as I face a serious medical condition that requires specialized treatment in India.





After consulting with healthcare professionals, we learned that this treatment offers the best opportunity for improved health and recovery.





Unfortunately, the total cost of treatment, travel, accommodations, medications, and follow-up care is beyond what we can afford on our own.





We are hoping to raise $21,000.00, which is (about ₦28.75 million). This will cover the following expenses:

• Medical consultations and diagnostic testing

• Hospital treatment and procedures

• Prescription medications and rehabilitation

• International travel expenses

• Accommodation during treatment and recovery

• Follow-up medical care and related costs





Every contribution, no matter the size, will go directly toward these expenses. If we exceed our goal, any additional funds will be used for ongoing medical care and recovery needs related to this condition.





Your support, prayers, and sharing of this campaign mean more than words can express.





Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time and helping me make this treatment possible.





God bless you richly.