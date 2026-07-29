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Medical emergency

Goal$400 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byANTHONY LEE

Fundraiser funds will be received by ANTHONY LEE

Medical emergency

My name is Anthony Lee, and I’m reaching out with a heavy but hopeful heart during one of the hardest seasons of my life.

A few months ago, I lost my mother. Her passing broke something deep inside me, and I suffered a severe mental breakdown. In the midst of my grief, I was admitted to a treatment facility for support and healing. While I was there focusing on getting better, I lost my job. The timing couldn’t have been worse.

I’m now between jobs and doing everything I can to get back on my feet. I’ve already secured a new position and will start soon, but I’m facing an immediate gap. I still need help covering the rest of this month’s rent and basic groceries so I can stay housed and nourished while I finish recovering and transition into my new role.

This isn’t something I ever imagined asking for. I’ve always worked hard and taken pride in being self-sufficient, but after losing my mom and my mental health crisis, my savings are gone and my safety net has disappeared. I’m focused on healing, staying stable, and moving forward—one day at a time.

Any amount you can give—whether it’s $5, $10, $25, or more—will go directly toward keeping a roof over my head and food on the table. Your support will help me bridge this difficult gap so I can show up strong for my new job and continue rebuilding my life.

I’m incredibly grateful for any kindness, prayers, or shares. Even if you can’t donate, simply reading this and sending good thoughts means more than you know. Thank you for seeing me, for caring, and for helping me through this painful chapter toward brighter days ahead.

With deep appreciation,

Anthony Lee

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