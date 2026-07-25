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MEDICAL EMERGENCY EXPENSIVE

Goal$8,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byYalishua Murrell

Fundraiser funds will be received by Yalishua Murrell

MEDICAL EMERGENCY EXPENSIVE

ATTENTION ‼️

HI EVERYONE

I'M YALISHUA C 59 Y.O. WITH SERIOUS MEDICAL ISSUES THAT KEEPS ME FROM DOING A LOT OF PHYSICAL WORK THAT I WOULD LIKE TO DO I'M A TYPE 1 & TYPE 2 DIABETIC, WITH HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE, HEART PROBLEMS,

AND HAVE TO HAVE TOTAL KNEE REPLACEMENT MY RIGHT KNEE HAS BONE ON BONE GRINDING

IN ALL HONESTY

I WOULD LOVE TO HAVE MY SURGERY SO I CAN BE ABLE TO DO NORMAL THINGS LIKE OTHERS

MY BIGGEST PROBLEM IS HAVING A PLACE TO STAY WHEN I COME OUT OF SURGERY & HOW WILL I KEEP MY RENT, AND UTILITIES PAID AT THIS VERY MOMENT

I AM ON SSI FIXED INCOME WHICH ISN'T MUCH BUT I'M VERY GRATEFUL

IF I DO HAVE THIS SURGERY I WILL NOT BE ABLE TO WORK OR PAY MY RENT, UTILITIES, BUY FOOD ETC.... I AM NOT LOOKING FOR A HANDOUT

JUST A HAND UP.... AS I PREPARE FOR MY MEDICAL TREATMENTS WITHOUT WORRYING ABOUT BEING HOMELESS

I GREATLY APPRECIATE ANY AMOUNT OF DONATIONS THAT YOU'RE WILLING TO GIVE IN SUPPORT... I DO BELIEVE IN MATTHEW 6: 24-34 I'VE SEEN THE POWER OF GOD THAT'S WHY I'M COMING TO THE PEOPLE OF GOD ASKING FOR HELP

I'M NOT LOOKING FOR A HANDOUT JUST A HAND UP

RIGHT NOW,

I AM UNABLE TO WORK DO TO THESE MEDICAL ISSUES

MY GREATEST CONCERNED IS GETTING OUT OF THE HOSPITAL WITH NO PLACE TO GO AFTER SURGERY & NOT BEING ABLE TO PAY THE RENT, UTILITIES, AND PROVIDE FOOD FOR MYSELF

I DO BELIEVE IN MIRACLES AND BLESSINGS

I ALSO BELIEVE THAT WHEN BLESSED ONE WE BLESS OURSELVES AS WELL AS OTHERS WITH THE CHAIN OF BLESSINGS CONTINUING ON THAT'S WHAT TRUE LOVE IS STANDING IN THE GAP FOR THOSE WHO CAN'T STAND FOR THEIR SELF THANK YOU FOR ANY SUPPORT THAT YOU'RE ABLE TO GIVE IT'S GREATLY APPRECIATED

BE BLESSED AND CONTINUE TO BE A BLESSING TO OTHERS

YALISHUA C

yalishuam@gmail.com

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