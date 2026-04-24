Medical emergency

Hello all thank you for reading our story.

Our journey is a rough one to talk about. My husband and I have been married for almost 8 years and the good lord has been making us mostly me question him more than not.

Two years ago I was diagnosed with a cancer spot on my side. It was 3.5 pounds and took 3 hours and going through rib cage to get it out.

A month later my husband had a heart attack after we moved to Omaha for jobs. In December 2024 we found out my mother had cancer in lung, liver, spleen and pelvis did Chemotherapy. It worked for a little bit other than the lung. Then last May it moved to brain and now she’s on her last leg of living. We moved back to Iowa and have been struggling ever since. I had a heart attack in May of this year and my cancer is back. Cervical and endometrial. If you would be willing to help out we would be greatly appreciated.

God Bless you all!