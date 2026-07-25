My Dad Needs Urgent Medical Help

My name is Thaddeus Taylor Enyioko, and I am reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for help for my father, Tonnie Taylor Enyioko, who is currently facing a serious medical emergency.

He has been diagnosed with a medical condition that requires urgent treatment and continuous care. The cost of his hospital bills, medications, tests, and treatment is far beyond what our family can afford. We have done everything we can, but we have reached a point where we need the kindness and support of others.

My dad is a loving father who has always worked hard to provide for our family. Seeing him struggle with his health has been heartbreaking, and we are doing everything possible to get him the care he needs.

Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward his medical expenses and will bring us one step closer to getting him the treatment he urgently needs. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, and community. Your prayers, support, and generosity mean more to us than words can express.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support during this difficult time.

May God bless you abundantly.