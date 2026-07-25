Medical Disposition

Well I was traveling to work a few months back on a E scooter about 4 am and along comes a car right behind me saw the lights. So since it was so early no other vehicles on the road (normal) for that hour. As the car got closer to me they did not move to the available left lane. Im am not hard to be seen with the proper clothing that i wear as a precaution. Well in the end i made a choice to jump out of the way an not get Hit by the car. An as I did I ended up dislocating my. left knee and crushing my tibula. eventually i called 911 and off i went in excruciating pain to the hospital where they performed Emergency surgery the first of two surgeries to reconstruct my knee and leg.