Medical Debt Job Loss Legal Fight

I’ve gone back and forth on whether to do this. Pride has a way of making you think you can carry everything a little longer.

I can’t anymore.

I lost my job in February 2025. Since then, I’ve applied everywhere I can, followed up, and kept trying to get back on my feet. The hard truth is I haven’t even been able to land an interview in over six months. No job means no income, and no income means everything else starts closing in.

At the same time, my health hasn’t exactly been cooperating.

I live with chronic pain that affects just about every part of my body. Arthritis in my knee, hips, shoulders, and spine. A degenerating meniscus. Disc compression in my lower back. A fused vertebra in my mid-back. Severe issues in my neck, including stenosis and nerve damage that runs down both arms. My left shoulder is in rough shape, with a torn rotator cuff and labrum, and I can’t lift it over my head. Even something as simple as picking up a gallon of milk can be a struggle.

There’s more. Carpal tunnel in both wrists. Ulnar nerve compression in my right elbow. Neuropathy. Type 2 diabetes. I had a stroke in 2016 and was lucky to recover as much as I did, though I still struggle at times. In 2018, I nearly died from kidney failure, which changed how I have to manage medications when I start feeling sick. I also deal with angina, and lately, the chest pain has been getting worse. I’ve got a cardiology appointment scheduled in mid-May because I can’t ignore that any longer.

I’ve also put off dental work I desperately need. Multiple cavities are getting worse, I’m missing five teeth, and I’ve been told I need several crowns. I simply haven’t had the money to address any of it.

Through all of this, I’ve tried to avoid adding more debt. Unless something feels urgent, I’ve stopped going to the doctor because I can’t justify creating another bill I won’t be able to pay. That’s not me being strong. That’s me lying awake at night knowing what another bill would mean.

Right now, I’m being sued by a radiology company for $2,600. That debt is mine, and I take full responsibility for it. Losing my job doesn’t erase what I owe. It just made it impossible to keep up.

When legal action enters the picture, everything becomes more immediate.

Altogether, my total debt sits somewhere between $8,500 and $10,000. I’m hoping to raise $9,250 to cover the medical bills and resolve the lawsuit so I can stop falling further behind and start rebuilding.

My daughter has encouraged me to apply for Social Security disability because of my physical limitations. I can push through a good day here and there, but it usually costs me the next few days afterward. Admitting I might need that kind of help hasn’t been easy either.

I’ve always worked. I’ve always handled what was in front of me. Right now, I’m asking for help because I’ve run out of room to maneuver.

If you’re able to contribute, thank you. Truly. Every dollar will go directly toward paying down medical debt and resolving the $2,600 lawsuit.

If you’re not in a position to help financially, sharing this means more than you might think.

I’m not looking for a handout. I’m trying to get back to stable ground so I can move forward again.

Thank you for taking the time to read this.