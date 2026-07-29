Medical debt from cancer.

On Christmas Day 2024, the ER at my local hospital found a tumor, and I was rushed into surgery and they discovered I had stage 4 endometrial cancer. I was out of work, unable to pay bills or rent and leaned heavily on my family for financial and emotional as well as physical support. Cancer treatments are extremely expensive and I now owe close to $5,000 + in debts to the hospital for those treatments. I am a cancer survivor and was left with some physical disability limiting my ability to work. Any help would be so greatly appreciated.