Medical Crisis Support for Our Family of 7

Our family of seven is facing overwhelming medical challenges right now. My wife has a complicated illness requiring many specialist appointments, and our 17-year-old has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. These medical necessities have filled our days, and I need to be home more than usual to help care for our children and get them to appointments.





Our five kids are homeschooled, which means I'm managing their education alongside everything else. We live far from the city, so the expenses have grown exponentially, gas for medical appointments, basic provisions, and the bills that keep piling up while we navigate this season.





Right now, we're falling behind on rent and transportation costs. A temporary reprieve would help us catch up and keep our family stable while we focus on what matters most, getting through this together.





Your support would mean so much to us during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with our family.