Medical Crisis Left Us Facing Eviction

Hello, my name is Succeed, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I had to ask strangers for help. As a single mother of two wonderful children—a 10-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter—I have always done everything I could to provide for my family. Today, I am asking for help because I have run out of options.

A few months ago, my daughter became seriously ill. She spent three weeks in the hospital and underwent two major surgeries. While I am incredibly grateful that she is still with us, the medical expenses have placed me under overwhelming financial strain. She is still recovering and requires ongoing care, which has made it even harder to get back on my feet.

Although I work and earn a salary, it is no longer enough to cover our basic living expenses after paying for medical costs. I have fallen three months behind on my rent. My monthly rent is R8000, and I now owe R24000. I have received notice that my lease will be terminated if I cannot pay at least two months' rent before the deadline. The thought of my children losing their home keeps me awake at night.

My daughters school fees is outstanding with the amount of R17200. As a mother, it breaks my heart that I cannot provide the life they deserve.

The stress has also affected my health, and I am currently receiving treatment for anxiety while trying to stay strong for my children.

How your donation will help

Your support will go directly toward:

Rent arrears to prevent eviction: R24000 School fees: R17200 Food and basic household necessities R2000 Helping us regain stability while my daughter continues to recover R4000

No donation is too small. Even if you cannot contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, and community would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers give us hope during one of the most difficult times of our lives.

With heartfelt gratitude,