Medical Crisis: Help with Living Expenses

I've recently been going through a lot of medical uncertainty that resulted in me having a lumpectomy and loads of testing. There is suspicion of a rare genetic disease my surgeon stressed it was 1in a million type of rare which is terrifying to even fathom but there is still more testing that needs done .This has left me without income and many disconnection notices for weeks.









Right now, I'm facing basic living needs, food and utilities, that I'm unable to cover while I recover and navigate what comes next. This fundraiser is my way of asking for help during this difficult time.





Your support would mean so much to me as I work through this uncertainty. Thank you for standing with me.