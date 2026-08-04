Medical Costs and Retirement Savings Support

I'm raising money to help cover significant medical expenses and rebuild my retirement savings.





I've had all my top teeth removed and am facing hip replacement surgery within the next few months. The costs for dental implants and post-surgery care are substantial, and I want to make sure I can manage these expenses without depleting the retirement savings I've worked to build.





Your support would mean so much as I navigate these medical needs and work toward a secure retirement. Thank you for standing with me.