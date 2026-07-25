Medical Costs

I'm Stephanie,

I am not usually the type of person to ask for help, but I've been told many times it's okay to ask for help when needed.

I am waiting to be able to schedule surgery due to needing funds as insurance doesn't cover a part of the dual procedure. I am needing surgery for repair of rectus diastasis, this is usually caused by pregnancies as well as major weight fluctuations, where the abdominal muscles " six-pack" end up separating and that is what I have been dealing with which has been causing a lot of pain over the years in my abdomen/pelvic area and my lower back. I have done a lot of physical therapy over the years for this but have been told by the Dr. , recently that with how big the separation of the muscles is that physically therapy is not going to help it. And that this surgery would help me allot and be very beneficial to help with relieving back pain, abdominal and pelvic pain as well as would give me better core strength and be able to help correct my posture. ( Insurance will not cover this part of the dual surgery). I recently also lost 80-85 pounds in just a 1 year time frame and have a lot of excess skin that is really heavy and painful of my abdominal and pelvic area as well as my back, and have to constantly try to flex my abdomen as much as possible to hold up and in the weight of it so it doesn't cause more pain with the weight of it all hanging, as well as causing rashes, and will be having the excess skin removed ( insurance does cover this part of dual procedure.). The Doctors are wanting me to due these surgeries at the same time so I don't have to do them separately and have to be reopened which could cause more complications and recovery time. Also coming up with funds for this is hard as I do not work due to other medical problems.