Medical cost etc

I am having to have surgery on May 15th , and since I’ve been off work on medical leave since May 2, my income has stopped and will not pick back up after I have surgery with my short-term disability. So finances are going to be tough for me and having the two kids. I hate to ask for anyone’s help, but anything would be greatly appreciated. This money will be used to pay bills any kind of medical traveling that I have to do for it.