Childhood Lymphoma Consultation for Fabian

Roberto and Viridiana's 7-year-old son, Fabian, has been diagnosed with lymphoma. In addition to exploring standard care, they are seeking second opinions from doctors who take a holistic approach to treatment, combining conventional medicine, repurposed drugs, nutraceuticals, and dietary support.





This $3,900 covers the initial consultation plus four months of follow-up appointments.

As prescriptions, labs, and other costs become clear, we will update the goal and share details here.





Junior and Viridiana are asking for help to cover any portion of this cost as they navigate Fabian's care. They are grateful for prayers and support during this time. Any donation, no matter the amount, will be deeply appreciated as they move forward with this next step.





Thank you for standing with the Bermudez family!