Medical Care for Trauma Recovery

I am a trauma and trafficking survivor managing multiple medical conditions that require specialized therapies for my survival. I have C-PTSD, a seizure disorder, nervous system dysfunction, severe depression and anxiety, mast cell disease, chronic pelvic pain, severe nerve pain, and neurological abnormalities.





The treatments I need include nervous system recovery, EFT tapping guidance, craniosacral release, psychotherapy, and medications for mast cell disease and other chronic issues, and none of these are not covered by any insurance. These therapies are essential to my wellbeing, but they're costly and have no options for reimbursement.





I've been trying to support myself by creating content on social media, but I'm a long way from monetization. I also sell personal items for extra money, though that's been slow with today's economy. The gap between what I can earn and what my care costs keeps growing.





Your support would help me continue the treatments that keep me going. Thank you for standing with me.