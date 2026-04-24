Medical Care for My Little Brother

My 6-year-old brother Ralph Lusoc was involved in a vehicular accident on Monday, August 24. He suffered a skull fracture and needs continued medical attention and treatment. We're raising funds to help cover his medical expenses a little bit of donation will help with family financial hurdles. Your prayers for his healing, strength, and complete recovery would mean so much to our family. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, prayers, and support. May God bless you all.