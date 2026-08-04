Medical Care for Maddie and Anderson

We're raising money to help cover medical costs for two of our four children. Our daughter Maddie has a rare kidney disease and will need several tests. Our son Anderson is 1 year old and will need a urological procedure in October. Between caring for Maddie, Anderson, and our three other children, these medical needs are stretching our family. We're trusting God to provide, and we're deeply grateful for any support you're able to give. Thank you for standing with us and for your prayers.