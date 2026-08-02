Medical Care and Travel Home to South Carolina

I've been to several doctors here in Knoxville, Tennessee, but none of them have found out what's wrong with me. My right hand swells with fluid, and my feet and ankles swell too. Each doctor tells me I'm fine, but I know something isn't right.





I need proper medical attention and a correct diagnosis. To get that, I need to travel home to South Carolina where I can see a specialist and get the testing and treatment I need. I also can't afford to hire a specialist here.





I'm raising money to cover my medical expenses, professional care, and the cost of getting home so I can finally get answers and the help I need. Your support would mean so much to me as I work toward getting proper care.