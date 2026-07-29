Medical Brian damage

So I was in a car accident was hit by a car and I now have many rods in my body my right leg is all metal I have 1foot long rods I’m my back and pelvis I had a major brain injury to I had to re Learn how to read write and walk and I’m now homeless and have no one to help me I have nothing and nobody I owe 500k to the hospital for reviving me and all the surgeries it happend in 2025 and now I’m dealing with so much pain I had to be put in a coma for 20 days and my bran was bleeding and if it didn’t stop within 3 days they had to cut my life support I was in the icu which I do not remember the accident just woke up in the hospital i couldn’t read anymore or spell cause the brain injury I had to re learn that along with walking I don’t know what to do I need help I been hopping back and forth in organizings like rehabs and hospitals cause I’m homeless and I have so many problems with my right leg I use a Cain forever and I’m only 25 pleas if anyone can help me I’m working on legal like disability and suing ther insurance the car thet hit me had insurance but it’s taking so long along with being homeless it’s so hard not being able to walk more then 4 hours then I have to stop it was like I was reborn is what it felt like but now I’m dealing with so much problem I’m expecting to earn some money for the lawsuit that I’m I’m filing but it’s taking so long please if you can help me I have so many mental issues after the accident I don’t know what to do



