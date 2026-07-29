Medical bills payment

Wallet address beef20=

0x674aE0f8b7526f5E0B72FBAB694885Ab4b72aB0c

BINANCE UID=1024022425

---





*Title: Urgent Medical Help Request*





Dear Sir/Ma,

With deep respect and humility, I’m reaching out for urgent medical help. I sustained a severe injury and my treatment requires 1600 USDT. I do not have the means, but I’m fighting to recover and live. Any support, no matter how small, would restore hope and health to my life. I’m grateful for your time and kindness in reading this.

Thank you for your pity and compassion.

God bless you.





---Wallet address beef20=

0x674aE0f8b7526f5E0B72FBAB694885Ab4b72aB0c

BINANCE UID=1024022425

---







