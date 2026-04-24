am asking for help with mounting medical expenses that have become difficult to manage. Between treatments, medications, and doctor visits, the costs continue to grow.

After losing my wife, Donna, and facing other hardships, I am doing my best to move forward, but I need a helping hand during this difficult time.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward my medical bills. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to me.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers. ❤️