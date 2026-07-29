MEDICAL BILLS HELP

Hello, I am doing this as a last resort to try to raise money to help my family with upcoming medical bills due to an error made during my husbands routine colonoscopy. I had to take him to the er the evening of his procedure where they then admitted him to the hospital. He did not get to come home for almost 2 weeks. I realize that there are so many more people in greater need than we are. I just know that these bills are about to start rolling in and things are already difficult enough due to insurance not paying enough, credit card bills, etc.. all with the added stress of medical bills. We are very fortunate that things didn't turn out worse than they did, and very blessed to have each other and the support of our families. During this time, we both had to take time off of work and it's been difficult to get caught back up. Our story is the same as so many others right now. Any little bit will help, thank you in advance. If you can give, bless you, if you can't, bless you all the same and I hope things turn around for you. Thank you.