Medical bills from the past

Hello my wife and I got hit with over $30k plus in medical bills when our son was born 3 years ago. We didn’t have insurance at the time and thought we were already good to go since he was born in 2023. We paid a lot of bills at the time of his birth but there were complications since he was pre-mature. Now we got billed over $30k and are having debt collectors calling us constantly. Any help we can get towards this will be beyond greatly appreciated.